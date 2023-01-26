Rockford man arrested with theft of property from a home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 44-year-old Rockford man has been charged for burglary after police found him with stolen property.
On Thursday, January 26 around midnight, Rockford Police received reports of a suspicious person near a home in the 2100 block of South 4th Street.
Once officers arrived on the scene, they found 44-year-old Rockford resident Ryan Olsen in the alley with multiple pieces of stolen property.
Olsen was arrest and taken to the County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Ryan Olsen, 44, Rockford
Burglary
Possession of Burglary Tools
Theft
Obstructing Identification