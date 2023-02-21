Rockford man arrested on parole for drug trafficking charges

ROCKFORD — Over the last month the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department has been conducting a drug investigation in Rockford.
Daniel Horton, 36, was arrested Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 after being identified as a suspect in the investigation.
The narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the 1600 block of Keefe Street. Deputies found cocaine, cannabis, and a loaded handgun inside the home.
Horton was arrested and charged with manufacturing and delivering of cocaine, count of manufacturing and delivering of cannabis, possession of a firearm, and armed habitual criminal.
Horton is currently on parole with the the Illinois Department of Corrections for a previous narcotics violation.