Rockford man arrested on multiple charges including stolen firearm, car

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Saturday, July 29 around 5:50 p.m., Rockford Police responded to reports of shots fired near a home in the 200 block of North Day Avenue.

Officers were told that 27-year-old Rockford resident Malik Williams was allegedly involved in a fight and shot fired incident in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Williams also allegedly stole a car and a handgun during the fight and drove to the home on North Day Avenue in Rockford.

While Williams was outside of the house, a silver SUV pulled up next to him and the rear passenger fired towards Williams.

Williams exited the car and fired back at the SUV, hitting several occupied and unoccupied cars, and then drove off.

A short while later, officer found the stolen car at a home in the 1200 block of Preston Street.

After a short stand-off with Williams on Preston Street, he left the home and was arrested.

During the investigation, two handguns were found inside the home, including the stolen gun from Beloit.