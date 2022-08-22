Rockford man arrested on gun charges at laundromat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Sunday, August 21 around 7:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to Spin World laundromat at 1207 South Main Street for reports of an adult male inside the building with a gun.
Once they arrived, officers were told that no shots had been fired, but an unknown victim was hit multiple times with a weapon by an adult male
The adult male was later identified as Emmanuel White.
White was arrested and taken to County Jail.
While investigating the scene, officers found a loaded gun.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Emmanuel White, 19, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Aggravated Battery in a Public Place
Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon
Aggravated Assault
No Valid FOID