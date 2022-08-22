 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested on gun charges at laundromat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Sunday, August 21 around 7:50 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to Spin World laundromat at 1207 South Main Street for reports of an adult male inside the building with a gun.

Once they arrived, officers were told that no shots had been fired, but an unknown victim was hit multiple times with a weapon by an adult male

The adult male was later identified as Emmanuel White. 

White was arrested and taken to County Jail.

While investigating the scene, officers found a loaded gun.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Emmanuel White, 19, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Aggravated Battery in a Public Place

Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Assault

No Valid FOID

