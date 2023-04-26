Rockford man arrested on child pornography, sexual assault charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials report the arrest of 37-year-old Rockford resident Patrick Knudsen.
Knudsen is charged with:
Dissemination of Child Pornography under 13 (Class X Felony)
Possession of Child Pornography under 13 (Class 2 Felony)
Production of Child Pornography under 13 (Class X Felony)
Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault under 13 (Class X Felony)
On March 30, ISP DCI agents carried out a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Soper Avenue in Rockford.
Knudsen was arrested and taken to the Winnebago County Jail.
On April 21, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's office filed 15 Felony Counts against Knudsen.
Knudsen is being held on a $150,000 bond, 10% to apply.
The Illinois State Police provides the resources for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery.
Anonymous tips of child pornography can also be reported through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children's (NCMEC) cyber tip line.
To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/; www.cybertipline.org ;
For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources .