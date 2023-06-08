Rockford man arrested in connection to string of overnight burglaries

ROCKFORD -- Rockford Police have made an arrest after multiple vehicles were burglarized.
The burglaries happened in the 2400 block of Meadowview Lane overnight on June 6th.
Rockford Police say a stolen wallet with an Apple Air Tag inside led them to a home in the 1600 block of Ridge Avenue on June 7th.
Rockford Police officers stopped a vehicle leaving the home that matched the suspect vehicle description and detained two occupants.
Detectives identified one of the occupants as 47-year-old Jonathan Bailey, who also matched the suspect description in the burglaries.
A search warrant for the home on Ridge Avenue was obtained, and various stolen property was recovered.
Bailey was taken into custody and lodged in the County Jail.
He's charged with Residential Burglary, Burglary (5 counts), and Theft (5 counts).