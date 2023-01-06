Rockford Man Arrested For Sexual Abuse Toward Child

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man was arrested in Cook County for multiple crimes against a child.
On September 16 the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of sexual abuse against a child under the age of 13 in the 300 block of Cameron Avenue.
After an investigation, police identified Carlos Roldan, 23, as the suspect. The victim and suspect were both known to each other.
Roldan was arrested in Cook County on December 19 and brought to Winnebago County Jail on December 30.
Roldan has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.