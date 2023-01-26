Rockford man arrested for sexual abuse of child

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 55-year-old Rockford man has been arrested for the sexual abuse of a child.
On Wednesday, January 11, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of sexual abuse to a juvenile.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes unit held a follow-up investigation into the incident.
The suspect was identified as 55-year-old Galdino Duarte, who was known to the victim.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charge:
Galdino Duarte, 55, Rockford
Aggravated Sexual Abuse