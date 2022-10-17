Rockford man arrested for multiple sex crimes

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 23-year-old Rockford man has been arrested for multiple sexual abuse and assault crimes.
On Thursday, September 15, the Rockford Police Department was contacted to investigate a report of a sexual assault to two different juveniles under the age of 13.
The assault occurred in the 4800 block of Alpine Park Drive.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit identified the suspect as 23-year-old Rockford resident Adrian Jaramillo.
The victims and subject were known to each other.
On Friday, October 14, Jaramillo was arrested and taken to County Jail.
The following charges were authorized by the Winnebago State's Attorney's Office:
Adrian Jaramillo, 23, Rockford
Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault (3 counts)
Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (4 counts)
If you have any information regarding these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.