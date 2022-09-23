Rockford man arrested for lawnmower thefts

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Wednesday, Rockford Police were granted a warrant to arrest 54-year-old Rockford resident William Cobb for numerous lawnmower thefts.
On June 17, Rockford Police were notified of a riding lawnmower theft in the 100 block of Horace Avenue.
On September 20, Rockford Police were notified of another riding lawnmower theft in the 200 block of North Central Avenue.
Once detectives were able to investigate the cases, Cobb was identified.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney reviewed the case and authorized two charges of Felony Theft.