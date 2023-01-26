Rockford man arrested for kidnapping, sexual assault of juvenile

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 23-year-old Rockford man has been arrested for the kidnapping and sexual assault of a child.
On Monday, December 12, 2022, the Rockford Police Department was called to investigate a report of sexual assault.
The Rockford Police Department's Sexual Crimes Unit carried out a follow-up investigation into the incident.
The suspect was identified as 23-year-old Rockford resident Dionta Lashley who was known to the victim.
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Lashley was arrested in Belvidere by the United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:
Dionta Lashley, 23, Rockford
Aggravated Kidnapping
Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault
Aggravated Unlawful Restraint
Endangering the Life or Health of a Child