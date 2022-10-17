Rockford man arrested for indecent exposure

ROCKFORD — A 29-year-old Rockford man has been arrested on charges of public indecency and confinement.
On Wednesday, September 14, the Rockford Police Department received a report of an adult male exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit investigated the incident and identified the suspect as 29-year-old Rockford resident Justin Cooley.
Another victim was also identified during the course of the investigation.
This victim reported a separate incident involving Cooley that happened earlier this year.
Cooley was known to each of the victims.
Two separate warrants were obtained for Cooley's arrest and on Tuesday, October 11, he was arrested and taken to Winnebago County Jail.
The following charges have been authorized:
Justin Cooley, 29, Rockford
Public Indecency (2 counts)
Unlawful Restraint
If you have any information regarding these incidents or others, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).
You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store.
You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.