Rockford man arrested for inappropriate contact over internet with alleged teenager

ROCKFORD — A 61-year-old Rockford man has been arrested for having inappropriate contact with an alleged teenager over the internet.
On Saturday, November 12, the Rockford Police Department responded to a call to investigate a report of an adult man having inappropriate contact over the internet with a person he thought was a 14-year-old child.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 61-year-old Michael McLaren.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and authorized one count of Indecent Solicitation of a Child against McLaren.
A warrant was also obtained for his arrest.
On February 21, McLaren turned himself in at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center and was lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
Michael McLaren, 61, Rockford
Indecent Solicitation of a Child