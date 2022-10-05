 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested for fentanyl, cocaine dealing

ROCKFORD — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Police arrested 29-year-old Rockford resident Jose Maldonado for narcotics on October 4.

Over the past month leading up to the arrest, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Police received information from the community about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.

During this investigation, Jose Maldonado was Sheriff's Police identified Jose Maldonado as a suspect.

On October 4, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Police Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant in the 900 block of Kishwaukee Street, where Maldonado was taken into custody.

During the search of Maldonado's home, a handgun, AR-15, and shotgun were located.

The handgun and AR-15 were missing serial numbers. 

Also found was approximately 210 grams of fentanyl and cocaine. 

The following charges were authorized:

  • 1 count of possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of fentanyl
  • 1 count of possession with intent to deliver 100 to 400 grams of cocaine
  • 1 count of unlawful use of a weapon
  • 1 count of unlawful use of weapons by a felon
  • 2 counts of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number

The charges against Jose Maldonado are merely accusations and he is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

