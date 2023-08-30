Rockford man arrested for 3 counts of child porn possession

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 2 arrested 31-year-old Rockford resident Corey Bruton on three counts of Possession of Child Pornography (Class 2 Felony.)

On August 29, ISP DCI Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) carried out a search warrant in a home in the 2000 block of 9th Street in Rockford.

An electronic device belonging to Bruton was collected and examined, revealing evidence of child pornography.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office approved the three charges against Bruton and he is currently being held at the Winnebago County Jail awaiting his bond hearing.

The Illinois State Police provide the following resource for parents, for the public to report crimes against children, and victims to start their path towards healing and recovery.

To keep kids safe online, learn more at: https://illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/onlinesafe/

To report online exploitation visit: www.cybertipline.org

For resources for survivors of sexual abuse visit: https://www.missingkids.org/gethelpnow/csam-resources