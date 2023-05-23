Rockford man arrested, charged with sexual assault during massage at Cherry Valley spa

CHERRY VALLEY -- A Rockford man is behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a spa in Cherry Valley.
Police say Willie Smith Jr., 47, is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of criminal sexual abuse.
The incident happened Monday, May 22, 2023 at ASHA SalonSpa in Cherry Valley.
Officers met with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted during a massage.
After the investigation, Smith was developed as the suspect.
He's being held at the Winnebago County Jail.