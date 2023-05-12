Rockford man arrested, charged with multiple sex crimes involving minors

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Tuesday, a Rockford man was arrested after being charged with multiple sex crimes involving minors.
On Tuesday, May 17, 2022, the Rockford Police Department was notified of a sexual abuse complaint involving a juvenile.
Officers learned that the abuse happened between the years of 2011 and 2015.
The juvenile was under the age of 13 at the time of the alleged abuse.
The Rockford Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Unit investigated the incident and identified two additional victims under the age of 18.
The Unit identified 46-year-old Rockford resident Melvin Gonzalez as the suspect.
The victims and suspect were known to each other.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:
Melvin Gonzalez, 46, Rockford
- Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault (2 cts.)
- Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
- Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse (3 cts.)