Rockford man arrested, charged in October 2022 shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An 28-year-old Rockford man has been arrested following further investigation into an October 22 shooting.
On Sunday, October 9 at 9:44 a.m., Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Kilburn and Gilbert Avenues.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her shoulder.
The Rockford Police Department's Gang Crime Unit conducted an investigation into the incident and identified a suspect as 18-year-old Rockford resident J'Zeon Aldridge.
On Tuesday, June 27, multiple Rockford Police specialized units arrest Aldridge in the 600 block of Ranger Avenue.
During the arrest, detectives found a handgun that was modified to fire fully-automatic, as well as over 70 grams of cannabis.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
J’Zeon Aldridge, 18, Rockford
- Aggravated Battery with a Firearm
- Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
- Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
- Possession of a Machine Gun
- Possession of a Defaced Firearm
- Possession w/Intent to Deliver Cannabis