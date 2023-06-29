 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested, charged in October 2022 shooting

J'Zeon Aldridge map
Google maps

ROCKFORD, Ill. — An 28-year-old Rockford man has been arrested following further investigation into an October 22 shooting.

On Sunday, October 9 at 9:44 a.m., Rockford Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Kilburn and Gilbert Avenues.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her shoulder.

The Rockford Police Department's Gang Crime Unit conducted an investigation into the incident and identified a suspect as 18-year-old Rockford resident J'Zeon Aldridge.

On Tuesday, June 27, multiple Rockford Police specialized units arrest Aldridge in the 600 block of Ranger Avenue. 

During the arrest, detectives found a handgun that was modified to fire fully-automatic, as well as over 70 grams of cannabis.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

J’Zeon Aldridge, 18, Rockford

  • Aggravated Battery with a Firearm
  • Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
  • Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
  • Possession of a Machine Gun
  • Possession of a Defaced Firearm
  • Possession w/Intent to Deliver Cannabis

