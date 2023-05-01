Rockford man arrested after using car to hit squad cars, try to run from police

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been arrested after using his car to hit squad cars, attempt to hit police officers, and trying to drive away from the scene.
On Sunday around 4:55 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers saw a car with a license plate reported stolen out of Loves Park.
The same car had also previously fled from Rockford Police.
As officers tried to stop the car, the car quickly reversed and narrowly missed hitting a Rockford Police SCOPE officer.
The car then hit the SCOPE vehicle's open passenger door, causing it to slam on the officer inside.
The car, with one occupant, continued to ignore officer commands to sop, and continued to reverse again, almost hitting a SCOPE officer again.
The car then again hit the side of the SCOPE squad car, pushing the squad to the side of the road, which allowed the car to drive towards the road.
The car, driven by 23-year-old Rockford resident Baranor Douthard, hit a privacy fence and still tried to drive away from the scene.
Douthard continued to ignore officer commands to leave the car, and SCOPE officers broke the windows to remove him.
Douthard was arrested after a short struggle and taken to the County Jail.
Officers also found two loaded handguns during their investigation of the incident.
The Winnebago County Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Baranor Douthard, 23, Rockford
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Felon
Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
Aggravated Assault (2 counts)
Criminal Damage to State Property
Fleeing to Elude
Resisting Arrest