Rockford man arrested after threatening another man with gun over dog

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Saturday, September 9 around 10:45 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a home in the 3000 block of North Winnebago Street.

Reports said that an adult man with a handgun was accusing another man of stealing his dog.

The man was actually retrieving his dogs that got loose.

Officers arrested 39-year-old Rockford resident William Conner and took him to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: