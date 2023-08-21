Rockford man arrested after stolen handgun found in truck

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man was arrested Friday after a stolen handgun was found in his truck and a brief struggle with officers resulted.

On Friday, August 18 around 4:45 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers pulled over a truck with one occupant, later identified as Victor Owens, in the 2500 block of Auburn Street.

During the stop, officers saw a handgun in plain view inside the truck.

Officers took the handgun and found that it was reported stolen out of Rockford.

Owens was arrested after a brief struggle with officers and taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: