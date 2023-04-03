Rockford man arrested after shots fired at gas station

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been arrested following an incident of shots fired at a gas station.
On March 31 around 1:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Stop N Go gas station on Charles Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were told than as a man in a box truck was leaving the gas station, he pulled out in front of a white van.
The driver of the can then shot towards the box truck and hit the front passenger door/window.
Later that night around 11:05 p.m., officers found and stopped the suspected van on North Church and Napoleon Streets.
The driver, identified as Anthony Sago, was arrested and taken to the County Jail.
Officers found a loaded handgun and extended magazine inside the van.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and authorized the following charges:
Anthony Sago, 32, Rockford
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Possession of a Firearm
Criminal Damage to Property