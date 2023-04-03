 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested after shots fired at gas station

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man has been arrested following an incident of shots fired at a gas station.

On March 31 around 1:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Stop N Go gas station on Charles Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told than as a man in a box truck was leaving the gas station, he pulled out in front of a white van.

The driver of the can then shot towards the box truck and hit the front passenger door/window. 

Later that night around 11:05 p.m., officers found and stopped the suspected van on North Church and Napoleon Streets.

The driver, identified as Anthony Sago, was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

Officers found a loaded handgun and extended magazine inside the van.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case and authorized the following charges:

Anthony Sago, 32, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Possession of a Firearm

Criminal Damage to Property