Rockford man arrested after Sheriff deputies find over 30 kilograms of cocaine

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit has gotten information from the community on a person selling a large quantity of cocaine around Winnebago County.

After an investigation, that person was identified as 26-year-old Rockford resident Juan Robles.

On Wednesday, August 23, members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Narcotic Unit and the Regional Crime Deterrent Unit pulled over Juan Robles' vehicle in the 1100 block of Harrison Avenue.

During the traffic stop, two kilograms of cocaine were found in the car and Robles was arrested.

After a follow-up investigation, deputies found another 32 kilograms of cocaine at a home in the 2400 block of Colorado Avenue.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges: