Rockford man arrested after running away from officers during traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man was arrested Tuesday night after trying to run away from officers during a traffic stop in the 1000 block of East State Street.

According to a news release, Rodney Kinds, 47, was charged with armed violence, possession of intent to deliver heroin, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest.

Kinds was asked to step out of the vehicle during a traffic stop that was being conducted by Rockford Police Officers. Police say the vehicle previously fled from officers.

During the traffic stop Kinds ran away from officers but shortly after he was caught and arrested.

During the investigation, officers found a loaded handgun in the vehicle and numerous baggies of suspected heroin.

Kinds is currently being lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.