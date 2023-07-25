Rockford man arrested after police find shell casings, loaded handgun in car

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been arrested after shell casings and a loaded handgun were found in his car.

On Saturday, July 22 around 2:50 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses said that the shots came from a car driving down the street.

Soon after the Rockford Police patrol officer saw the suspect car in the area and pulled it over.

The driver, 23-year-old Rockford resident Armond Hall, was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

Shell casings and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, were found inside the car.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Armond Hall, 23, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

No Valid FOID