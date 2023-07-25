 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford man arrested after police find shell casings, loaded handgun in car

  • Updated
  • 0
handcuffs b&w
MGN
Map: 1400 4th Avenue, Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man has been arrested after shell casings and a loaded handgun were found in his car.

On Saturday, July 22 around 2:50 a.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1400 block of 4th Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, witnesses said that the shots came from a car driving down the street.

Soon after the Rockford Police patrol officer saw the suspect car in the area and pulled it over. 

The driver, 23-year-old Rockford resident Armond Hall, was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

Shell casings and a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, were found inside the car.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

Armond Hall, 23, Rockford

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

No Valid FOID

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you