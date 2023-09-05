Rockford Man Arrested After Nearly Four Hour Standoff

ROCKFORD -- A Rockford man was arrested on multiple charges after a nearly four standoff in the 1100 block of 21st avenue around midnight on Saturday.
According to the Rockford Police Department, officers responded to a house for a report of burglary. Officers were informed that the suspect, Arron Watson, and three residents were inside the home. Watson was known to the residents.
The three residents did exit the home unharmed but Watson remained armed inside.
Officers negotiated with Watson and around 3:45 a.m. he exited the house and was arrested.
Watson was charged with multiple gun crimes, domestic battery and damage to property charges.