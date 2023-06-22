Rockford man arrested after multiple burglary attempts, shoving cashier at Salvation Army store

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A Rockford man was arrested following multiple incidents of burglary and assaulting a cashier at a Salvation Army store.
On Tuesday, June 6, Rockford Police responded to the Salvation Army store located at 4050 East State Street where a man stole money from an open cash register while the cashier was helping another customer.
The man was later identified as 27-year-old Rockford resident Darian Coleman.
On Monday, June 19, officers responded to the same store due to another incident involving Coleman.
Officers were told that that Coleman tried to take money from the register but the cashier tried to block him from doing so.
Coleman then shoved the employee to the ground, took money from the register, and ran out of the store.
On Tuesday, June 20, Rockford Police officers and detectives found Coleman near the Salvation Army store and arrested him.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Darian Coleman, 27, Rockford
- Aggravated Robbery (Victim 60 or Older)
- Burglary (June 6, 2023 Incident)