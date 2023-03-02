Rockford man arrested after garage fire leads to discovery of meth

ROCKFORD — A Rockford man was arrested after a fire in his garage led to the discovery of items similar to those used with a meth manufacturing operation.
On February 20 around 2:37 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies and Blackhawk Fire were called to the 6900 block of Vesta Drive for an attached garage on fire.
The caller reported that they heard a loud boom and then their house shook.
When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the garage door to be off its tracks and bowed outward.
Deputies found the homeowner Stephen Maroda, who was inside the home and suffering from burns on his face and body.
Maroda was taken to a local hospital.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal investigated the scene and determined that the explosion was caused from producing methamphetamine.
Inside the garage, authorities found items similar to those used with a meth manufacturing operation.
All biohazardous material was safely disposed.
On March 1, Maroda was arrested and taken to Winnebago County Jail.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
Stephen Maroda, 52, Rockford
1 count - Manufacture Methamphetamine/<15 grams (Class 1 Felony)
1 count - Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine Precursors (Class 1 felony)
1 count- Aggravated Unlawful Participation in Methamphetamine Production (Class X felony)