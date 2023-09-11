 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested after firing handgun in air during fight

  • Updated
Map: 800 Houghton Street, Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, September 8 around 11:10 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 800 block of Houghton Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they saw shell casings in the intersection of Houghton and Donaldson Streets. 

Officers were told that a fight between two adults happened outside of a home on Houghton Street and one of the adults, Rashad Davis, fired a handgun into the air.

During the course of an investigation, officers found a loaded handgun with a drum magazine from inside the home.

Davis was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

  • Rashad Davis, 27, Rockford
    Domestic Battery
    Reckless Discharge
    Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

