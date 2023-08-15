Rockford man arrested after firearm, narcotics found in home

ROCKFORD, Ill. — For some time, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department has been receiving community complaints about a subject dealing narcotics in the Rockford area.
After an investigation, the subject was identified as 41-year-old Rockford resident Sonny Aldama.
On August 14, the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department Narcotics Unit carried out a search warrant in the 1600 block of Andrews Street and Aldama was arrested.
A large amount of cocaine and a firearm were found inside the home.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
- Sonny Aldama (41 years old) of Rockford, IL
1 count of manufacture/deliver 100
1 count of armed violence
1 count of a felon possess/use firearm