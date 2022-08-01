 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested after 96 grams of marijuana, gun found during traffic stop

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Friday, July 29 around 4:15 p.m., Rockford Police stopped a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee Street.

During the traffic stop, officers were able to find a loaded handgun, over 96 grams of marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia. 

The driver, Shiqun Smith, was arrested and taken to the County Jail.

Once the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office reviewed the case, the following charges were:

Shiqun Smith, 30, Rockford

Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon

Possession with Intent to Deliver Cannabis (2 counts)

