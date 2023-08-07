 Skip to main content
Rockford man arrested after 12-hour stand-off with police

  • Updated
By Andrew Carrigan
ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, August 4 around 4:45 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun at a home in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by witnesses than a man (later identified as Elias Rosales) pointed a firearm at a woman who was known to the suspect. 

All occupants except Rosales were taken out of the home.

After a 12-hour stand-off, Rosales left the home and was arrested.

The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:

  • Elias Rosales, 25, Rockford
    Aggravated Assault
    Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member
    Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
    Outstanding Warrant

