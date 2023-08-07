Rockford man arrested after 12-hour stand-off with police

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, August 4 around 4:45 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to reports of a man with a gun at a home in the 1400 block of 16th Avenue.
When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by witnesses than a man (later identified as Elias Rosales) pointed a firearm at a woman who was known to the suspect.
All occupants except Rosales were taken out of the home.
After a 12-hour stand-off, Rosales left the home and was arrested.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges:
- Elias Rosales, 25, Rockford
Aggravated Assault
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Gang Member
Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Outstanding Warrant