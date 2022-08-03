Rockford made film now streaming on Tubi-TV

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- A locally made film appears on Tubi-TV.
The new movie Love and Hate filmed in Rockford can now be seen on the Tubi-TV streaming service. The movie is also made up of an all-Black and Rockford native cast.
Film Maker Davarion Jarvelle says he’s more than happy to pour back into his own community.
"It's everything to me because Rockford made me who I am. The love and hate of it all, is actually the reason why it's called love and hate, that’s what really drives everything I do," said Jarvelle
According to Jarvelle the drama love and hate part two is underway and will once again feature a cast completely made up of Rockford locals.