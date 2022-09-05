Rockford Lutheran teacher offers opportunity to students to paint their mark on Pecatonica

PECATONICA (WREX) — This week's Inspiring 815 recipient knows how to use a paint brush to transform a local art club. Rockford Lutheran Visual Arts Educator Greg Haut is inspiring students to leave their marks outside of school with a mural.
"I did fill it in and work on shading for it," explained art club member and student at Rockford Lutheran when pointing to the helicopter on the mural.
Everything Haut does is for his students.
"They wanted to paint a mural and it just so happened that Joe tried to get a mural here," said Haut.
This is the third year Haut is teaching art club at Rockford Lutheran. So, when he found out Post 197 Commander Joe Musso was longing to brighten up the American Legion space in Pecatonica, he thought of the perfect collaboration.
"Because it was just plain," Musso explained when looking at the walls of the American Legion building.
"It's actually all painted by them. I wanted it for their portfolios," said Haut. It kind of actually snowballed after ArtScene. A lot of people last year were trying to commission pieces."
Rockford Lutheran is the only school whose students set up a gallery at Rockford's ArtScene. It allows students to not only showcase their work but sell them. Haut says opportunities like these help show his 57 art club members their art matters more than a grade.
"They actually hand drew these on the wall. It took probably three or four hours in pencil and getting the right prospective for the kids was a challenge," said Haut. "For them to take this on was the biggest thing they've done."
"It will help out the community and it's going to be there for a very long time," said Rockford Lutheran Art Club President Norah Dittbenner. "People are going to walk pass and see it and be like 'oh, well Rockford Lutheran did that."
"It also helps expand our portfolio for college," said Rockford Lutheran Art Club Vice President Melanie Schwalen.
After getting the approval from the Village of Pecatonica, the mural took about four days to complete. Musso was overjoyed when he heard the reaction not only from American Legion members but the overall community.
"I've heard awesome! This is great! It looks real nice! Someone said it brings out the legion. One gentleman said, 'keep up the good work. The legion will come back like it used to be,'" said Musso.
While Musso says many of his veteran brothers and sisters have died throughout the years, this mural recognizes their strength and their legacy.
"John Sacia was actually flying a helicopter. So we put his name on the window," said Haut.
"Tim Nail from Winnebago; this would have been his ship," Musso explained the significance of the ship.
Greg Haut is inspiring the 815 by offering students the chance to paint their mark on the Village of Pecatonica.
"I cant ask for anything better than this," said Musso.
Rockford Lutheran will showcase more art at the next Rockford ArtScene. It's happening this fall, Oct. 14 and 15.
