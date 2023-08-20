Rockford leaders working to promote non violence with Step-Up program

ROCKFORD — City leaders are working with the Boys And Girls Club Of Rockford to re-launch a program focusing on promoting non-violence and respect.
It's called the Step Up program, a free 12-week multi-family skill-building group for youth ages 13-17 and their parents or guardians.
Parents and teens in the program will work to learn skills and tools that encourage respectful relationships at home.
Step Up facilitators are currently accepting families for a new group.
If you're interested in participating you can fill out the form or call 815-972-5973.