Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot and
humid conditions with heat index values of at least 110 to 115
possible, with the hottest conditions on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM CDT to 9 PM CDT
Tuesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning
through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Rockford leaders working to promote non violence with Step-Up program

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford Boys and Girls Club.png

ROCKFORD — City leaders are working with the Boys And Girls Club Of Rockford to re-launch a program focusing on promoting non-violence and respect. 

It's called the Step Up program, a free 12-week multi-family skill-building group for youth ages 13-17 and their parents or guardians. 

Parents and teens in the program will work to learn skills and tools that encourage respectful relationships at home. 

Step Up facilitators are currently accepting families for a new group. 

If you're interested in participating you can fill out the form or call 815-972-5973. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

