Rockford leaders compete for 'Top Chef' title at Chefs Table fundraiser

ROCKFORD -- Chefs Table is a unique culinary experience where Rockford leaders will don their chef's hat to take guests on their personal food journey’s.
Each chef will compete for the title of Rockford’s Top Chef.
This is the second year for the Chefs Table fundraiser.
Chefs Table benefits Zion West Enterprise, a Rockford nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide Ellis Heights youth and adults a holistic approach to help youth and adults disproportionately affected by poverty and violence build a better future.
The organization launched in 2016 to catalyze community-driven change in Ellis Heights neighborhoods that have historically faced barriers to revitalization.
Since its founding, Zion West has shifted from just a service organization to one that also convenes partners together in support of its priority areas of safety, education, economic development, and family well-being.
Chefs Table returns Thursday, June 22nd at the Tebala Events Center.
13 WREX's Brittany Hardaway will host the event and 13 WREX's Destin Howard will be one of the judges.
You can purchase tickets here.
Winners will be announced in the following categories:
Rockford’s Top Chef
Best Dessert
Best Presentation
Best Appetizer