Rockford juvenile shot on Hill Street

A Rockford juvenile male has been shot in the 500 block of Hill Street according to a tweet from the Rockford Police Department.
SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: A juvenile male sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Hill Street. Please avoid the area while the investigation continues.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 27, 2023
Police say the juvenile sustained a non-life threating gun shot wound and are asking for residents to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and we will have more details as they become available.
Get the latest breaking news, headlines, weather, and special offers delivered right to your mailbox!
Get the latest breaking news, headlines, weather, and special offers delivered right to your mailbox!