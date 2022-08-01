 Skip to main content
Rockford juvenile male charged with first degree murder

  • Updated
By Evan Leake

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Tuesday, May 3 around 11:25 p.m., Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue after receiving calls of shots fired and a shooting victim.

Once officers arrived, they located 48-year-old Martha Maschke suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Maschke was taken to a local hospital where she later died due to her injury.

During the later investigation, Rockford Police detectives were able to identify a 13-year-old male as the suspect.

After a review of the facts of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized an arrest warrant and the following charge on Friday, July 29:

Juvenile Male, 13, Rockford

First Degree Murder

