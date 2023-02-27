Rockford 'Jeopardy!' champion will teach at Ivy League School

ROCKFORD — A local 'Jeopardy!' contestant is getting a new job.
Lloyd Sy, who was on the game show in January, will be a professor at Yale University.
Sy told WREX that he's been finishing his PhD and applied to Yale to teach, and he was accepted.
Lloyd graduated valedictorian at Auburn High School while participating in scholastic bowl competitions, which got him interested in competing on 'Jeopardy!' in the first place.
The Rockford native became a 'Jeopardy!' champion and walked away with almost $55,000.
He will begin his career at Yale next year.