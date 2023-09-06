Rockford IceHogs return to renovated Riverview Ice House, Rockford Park District plans festivities

ROCKFORD -- The Rockford IceHogs announced a Wednesday, Oct. 4 preseason exhibition game at the newly renovated Riverview Ice House. As part of two preseason games against the Iowa Wild, the match arrives following two years and $9 million in renovations at Riverview Ice House.

The millions in improvements include the installations of a new ice system, glass, and concrete base floor. The Oct. 4 matchup momentously marks the first preseason game in Rockford for the IceHogs since 2017 as well.

In addition to celebrating renovations inside the ice house, outside the Rockford Park District plans for festivities commemorating the Riverview reopening, including a ceremony at 4 p.m., food, and an inflatable street hockey rink.

Tickets for the home exhibition will be $15 each -- available first to 2023-24 season ticket members on Friday, Sept. 8. All ticket proceeds will be donated to the Junior IceHogs outreach program in partnership with the Rockford Park District.

ICEHOGS PRESEASON DATES:

Wednesday, Oct. 4 vs. Iowa Wild - 7 p.m. at Riverview Ice House

Friday, Oct. 6 @ Iowa Wild - 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena