ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IceHogs will be without one of their top forwards to start the season. Rockford IceHogs team physician Dr. Geoff Van Thiel released the following medical update:

Forward Luke Philp underwent successful surgery on Saturday to repair his right Achilles tendon. He will be out for approximately six months.

Philp scored 29 goals with 24 assists in his 60 games with the IceHogs last season.