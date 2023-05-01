Rockford IceHogs have their backs against the wall heading to Texas

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IceHogs are hitting the road to Texas in must-win mode following their two home losses to the Stars. The Hogs had two straight home games to start round 2 of the AHL playoffs but weren't able to get a win.
They lost the opener 5-3 and dropped game two 4-1. Both games were closer than the final scores showed, but Texas pulled away late in both with empty net goals.
The Hogs are now one game away from elimination and have the pressure on as they finish the series in Texas.
"We can't feel bad for ourselves," IceHogs forward Brett Seney said. "We can be upset until we leave this rink and then we just get ready for the next one. We got to regroup and just be ready to go."
"I think if we play like we did here, we have a really good chance," Head Coach Anders Sorensen said. "We have to take it one shift at a time, one period and then the first game down there."
The IceHogs drop the puck for game three on Wednesday in Texas at 7:00.