Rockford IceHogs Clinch Playoff Birth

Rockford Icehogs Web Pic
By Derek Bayne

ROCKFORD — The Rockford IceHogs are officially in the playoffs after a four to one win over Milwaukee on Sunday.

The IceHogs and Iowa Wild entered Sunday tied for the fourth spot, which would give a team home-ice advantage, with Chicago just one point behind both for the fifth and final playoff spot.

The IceHogs would get that spot with a win and an Iowa loss.

It was a hot start for the Hogs in the first period as Bobby Lynch, Luke Philp and Brett Seney all netted goals giving the IceHogs all the momentum they needed.

Milwaukee tacked on their only goal of the game with Isaac Ratcliffe's sixth goal of the season.

But Rocco Grimaldi would seal the deal for the Hogs as they would win it four to one.

As for the Wild, they took down the division leading Stars five to two and also gained two points so both teams remain tied in points.

However, due to a tiebreaker, the Wild will be the fourth seed and Rockford will be the fifth.

Game One of the series between the IceHogs and Wild will be held Wednesday Night April 19th at the BMO Center and games two and three will be played in Iowa on April 21st and 23rd if needed.

Producer

Ethan Wiles is a producer at 13 WREX. Ethan started at WREX in the spring of 2021 after graduating from NIU where he majored in journalism with a minor in communications.

