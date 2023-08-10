Rockford Ice Hogs unveil new logo to celebrate 25 years

ROCKFORD — The Ice Hogs officially unveiled a new logo to commemorate 25 years of hockey in Rockford today.
The Ice Hogs have been a part of the Stateline community since 1999, and the new logo will help celebrate their 25th year.
The Ice Hogs will also have some surprises for fans this season, including special in-game activities, new branding on products and giveaways.
The organization also wants to take a moment to celebrate their fanbase this season.
"We've been super fortunate and blessed to have the strong support from the community here," said Vice President of Marketing, Content and Operations Mike Peck. "And we don't take it for granted. We're looking forward to year number 25."
The team also plans to create a commemorative jersey in an attempt to celebrate their 25th anniversary of playing hockey here in Rockford. The Ice Hogs hope to offer a lot of celebratory surprises for their fans all season long.
"With it being our 25th year the logo has a 25 that is grey or silver, since silver is the color for a 25th anniversary," Peck said. "We just kind of wanted to use that as our focal point for a lot of our promotions and marketing for this year."
To check out the 2023-2024 schedule, buy tickets and get a sneak peek of the new logo, visit Rockford IceHogs.