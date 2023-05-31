Rockford housing inventory hits record low, buyers face Hedge Fund competition

ROCKFORD -- House hunting across the Stateline is becoming more painful for potential homebuyers.
Housing inventory in the Rockford region has hit a record low, according to the Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors.
"I have a lot of co-workers and people I know that are out here really struggling trying to find a decent place to live even to rent," Seller, Ruth Brinson said.
As of April 2023, 201 single family homes are on the market across Boone, Winnebago, and Ogle counties.
"That represents the second all-time lowest amount of homes on the market so it's really been a scramble for buyers that are out there searching," CEO of Northwest Illinois Alliance of Realtors. Conor Brown said.
Ruth Brinson is in the process of selling a home and sees firsthand the problems home seekers are having.
"Just the other day a friend told me that she was looking for a place and it's really hard to find someone that has a nice home that's available to rent let alone to buy you know the market is hard to find something," Brinson said.
Buyers aren't just competing with other buyers. Institutional investors, a part of hedge funds, are coming in hot purchasing single family homes. This is causing would-be homebuyers to be outbid by big investors.
"Their buying up as much as they can because by owning all these properties their going to get to essentially their going to name the rent rates," Realtor, Malcolm Payne said.
Payne wants to infiltrate the hedge fund world. His goal is to convince local sellers to sell to local families and homeowners.
"The prices you're paying nowadays for rent you can pay in mortgage," Brinson said.
The lack of supply is raising housing prices.
"It's making affordability for the working class unaffordable, so the American dream is kind of a nightmare right now and people are getting frustrated, and they don't even want to look anymore," Payne said.
While big companies are armed with financial firepower to make big purchases, housing experts say Americans best way to combat it, is to buy.
"Home ownership is the greatest form of wealth generation," Brown said.
"Keep going I don't care how many people over bid you, keep going until you find your home do not get frustrated you have to keep going until you find what you're going to get," Payne said.
Local realtors say nationally, there's about 5.8 million homes that need to be built.
New construction could be a huge problem solver to relieve the overall inventory shortage.