Rockford Housing Authority awarded $10 million grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Friday, the Rockford Housing Authority (RHA) announces that they have secured a $10 million grant to support community residential health and safety.

The grant was administered under the Housing-Related Hazards (HRH) and Lead-Based Paint (LBP) Capitol Funding program.

Laura Snyder, CEO of RHA, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "This grant is a game-changer for our community. It empowers us to address pressing health and safety concerns in public housing, ensuring that our residents have homes where they can thrive."

The funding will help to evaluate residential health hazards that impacts resident well-being including:

Lead-based paint

Carbon monoxide

Mold

Radon

Fire Safety

Asbestos

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge emphasized the importance of this funding effort, stating, "American families deserve a safe and healthy place to call home. However, in many older homes, lead-based paint can be a serious threat to the health and well-being of children." With this grant, we can identify and address homes where occupants are at risk of lead exposure and other health hazards, reinforcing our promise of a healthier, stronger community.

Laura Snyder further emphasized, "We are dedicated to creating safe and healthy living environments. This grant aligns perfectly with our mission and enables us to protect families from hazards like lead exposure, fulfilling our promise of a healthier, stronger community."

The grant also supports the local economy by supporting Section III efforts for employment but also generating long-term job opportunities.

In this way, the $10 million will fuel regional economic growth.

Laura Snyder expressed her gratitude to the RHA team, stating, "Our dedicated staff has played a pivotal role in securing this grant. Their unwavering commitment to our mission has made this achievement possible."