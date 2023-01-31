Rockford house fire originates from chimney, determined accidental

ROCKFORD — An house fire that originated from a chimney area has been determined to be accidental, resulting in no injuries or displacement.
On January 31 at 8:25 a.m., the Rockford Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at 1535 East State Street.
The first fire companies to arrive to the scene determined that there was a small fire in the first floor chimney area.
The fire companies made their way to the fire source and was able to extinguish it within 10 minutes.
Damages to the house are estimated at about $20,000.
Firefighters determined the cause of the fire to be accidental.
No civilians or firefighters were injured.
In addition, no one had to leave the home for emergency housing.