 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rockford house fire brought under control in 30 minutes

  • Updated
  • 0
New Milford School Road House Fire

New Milford Fire Protection responds to a house fire in the 1900 block of New Milford School Road. 

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A family is likely to be displaced after a house fire Monday afternoon according to the New Milford Fire Protection District.

On July 3 at 4:29 p.m., Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Departments were dispatched for reports of a possible structure fire in the 1900 block of New Milford School Road.

Fire crews arrived on the scene within three minutes. 

Upon arrival, crews found a fire that appeared to have started on the outside of the home and traveled up the exterior wall and into the attic space.

The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.

Personnel remained on the scene for an additional two hours to conduct overhaul, ensuring the fire was fully extinguished, and investigation.

The estimated loss of the property and contents is $30,000.

None of the residents of the home or firefighters were hurt during the incident. 

The cause of the fire is unknown and being investigated. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you