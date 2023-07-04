Rockford house fire brought under control in 30 minutes

ROCKFORD, Ill. — A family is likely to be displaced after a house fire Monday afternoon according to the New Milford Fire Protection District.
On July 3 at 4:29 p.m., Blackhawk and New Milford Fire Departments were dispatched for reports of a possible structure fire in the 1900 block of New Milford School Road.
Fire crews arrived on the scene within three minutes.
Upon arrival, crews found a fire that appeared to have started on the outside of the home and traveled up the exterior wall and into the attic space.
The fire was brought under control in 30 minutes.
Personnel remained on the scene for an additional two hours to conduct overhaul, ensuring the fire was fully extinguished, and investigation.
The estimated loss of the property and contents is $30,000.
None of the residents of the home or firefighters were hurt during the incident.
The cause of the fire is unknown and being investigated.