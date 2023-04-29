Rockford honors lives lost in the military with Gold Star Mission's Run For The Fallen

ROCKFORD — Families with loved ones in the military came together on Saturday to honor veterans who lost their lives in the line of duty with Gold Star Mission's Run For The Fallen.
“For us to have an opportunity to give them a platform and let their faces be seen, it lets them know that we didn't forget,” explains Candace White, Race Director and IL Army National Guard Service Member.
This is the Gold Star Mission's 5th year of honoring veterans and their families who lost their loved ones paying service to our country.
The run raises money to go toward $1,000 scholarships in the name of a fallen military member.
Gold Star mother Vonda Rodgers is honoring her son Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, who was killed in action in 2017.
“Josh isn't a hero because he died in Afghanistan or because he was a US army ranger. He's a hero because he showed up. He signed that line and he showed up. and so that's what we do for each other,” she says.
Events like this aim to increase awareness for Gold Star families.
You can learn more about their mission or apply for a scholarship here.