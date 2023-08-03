Rockford homes see highest prices ever

ROCKFORD — In less than a decade, the average price of a home in the Rockford area has more than doubled.
Ten years ago, the average Rockford house would cost you $88,142 in March 2014 to $198,254 in June 2023.
The rise in house prices creates an increase in wealth for homeowners, however many buyers are running into some challenges with the high home prices.
“To say it's crazy is an understatement. The property prices have skyrocketed,” says Dimas Trujillo, Buyer Specialist with Keller Williams Realty Signature.
The current Rockford housing market is all an effect of supply and demand with many properties receiving multiple offers the value of homes has gone up.
“The lack of inventory and amount of buyers has driven the property prices up,” explains Trujillo.
“I was telling people how low the inventory was, I wish for that inventory right now. We're half of where we were four years ago - and we were low then - so the sellers market that we're in right now, the light at the end of the tunnel is very, very far away,” emphasizes Buyer Specialist with Keller Williams Realty Signature Greg Saunders.
First time home buyers like Kelsey Gonzaga are struggling to find a home within their budget.
“That's what doesn't make sense to me. If I’m able to afford this home renting and have all these little things that make my life what it is you can't afford it because of the prices,” says Gonzaga.
While the inventory for housing is low, there is also pressure on builders with the high cost of materials.
“You would think that in a market where houses sell so quickly, builders would be building as fast as they can, but the price of raw materials is so expensive, it is also fighting against that.” explains Paul Arena, Director of Public Affairs for Rockford Apartment Association.
While the high prices are a strong point for sellers, some are afraid to list because of just how fast homes are selling.
“If put my house on the market today - and it sells tomorrow - or within five days, the median number of days that homes are selling right now, where am I gonna go?” explains Saunders.
Inventory of homes in the area were cut in half in the last year with more than 412 properties for sale last June to just 265 this year.